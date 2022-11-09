Rappers Drake, 21 Savage sued for using Vogue name to promote album Her Loss

Drake (left) and 21 Savage have been sued by Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK – Drake and 21 Savage have been sued by Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, for using the Vogue name without permission to promote their new album Her Loss.

Conde Nast said the rappers’ promotional campaign, including to their more than 135 million social media followers, was built “entirely” on the unauthorised use of Vogue trademarks and false representations that they would appear on Vogue’s next cover, with the “love and support” of long-time editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorised by Conde Nast,” according to the complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court.

“Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way.”

Conde Nast said the defendants also created a counterfeit issue of Vogue that was distributed in major metropolitan areas, accompanied by posters whose layout mimicked Vogue’s own.

It said the result was “unmistakable” confusion among the public, including media that touted Drake, 36, and 21 Savage, 30, as Vogue’s “new cover stars”.

Mr Larry Stein, a lawyer for the defendants, declined immediate comment on Tuesday, having yet to review the complaint.

Conde Nast, also known as Advance Magazine Publishers, is seeking at least US$4 million (S$5.6 million) in damages, or triple the defendants’ profits from their album and “counterfeit” magazine.

It also wants punitive damages and an end to any trademark infringement.

Her Loss has gotten mixed critical reviews since its Nov 4 launch.

Embed Instagram

Conde Nast said it had tried repeatedly since Oct 31 to resolve its differences with Drake, a Toronto native, and 21 Savage, from Atlanta.

“Defendants’ flippant disregard for Conde Nast’s rights have left it with no choice but to commence this action,” it said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Rapper Drake appears to confirm he was detained in Sweden
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28: TMZ

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top