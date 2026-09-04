Rapper Sheikh Haikel reveals that he has stage 4 cancer

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Sheikh Haikel also shared the news of his cancer diagnosis on Instagram on Sept 4.

SINGAPORE - Local rapper and businessman Sheikh Haikel has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and has undergone surgery, his wife Anna Belle Francis told Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian (BH).

In a phone interview with BH on Sept 4, Anna Belle, 48, disclosed that the tumour Sheikh is suffering from is aggressive and he is currently undergoing treatment to fight the cancer.

Sheikh, 50, also shared the news of his cancer diagnosis on Instagram on Sept 4.

“With the heaviest of hearts, I would like to say and tell everyone who is watching this that I have fourth-stage cancer,” he said while holding back his tears.

The veteran entertainer said he is disclosing his condition now as he had told friends that he is fine despite them noticing that he has lost weight.

Anna Belle, a former actress and host-turned-entrepreneur, also assured them that he is fine when questioned at that time.

“I would also like to take this chance to apologise on behalf of my wife Anna Belle Francis, who only followed what I asked her to do,” he said. “I haven’t been feeling good recently, and I don’t want something to happen and me not telling everybody.”

The celebrity added: “I would like everybody to know that I am going to give it my best shot...the fact that I’ve shared this with everybody has made me feel better.”

Sheikh Haikel and Anna Belle Francis in a file photo from September 2024. PHOTO: ST FILE

In a message to BH, Anna Belle admitted that it was not easy for their family to accept or share the news.

However, Sheikh said in the BH report that he does not want the stage four cancer diagnosis to be the end of his life and career.

Instead, he is determined to continue working throughout his treatment, including remaining involved in their chicken rice eatery, Hai Ge Ji.

He will also launch a new podcast titled Final Applause, which will serve as a platform for him to speak openly and honestly about his experience facing cancer and undergoing treatment.

Sheikh and Anna Belle, who have three children, hope informing the public about his health condition will pave the way for more meaningful conversations, offer support and bring benefits to those who may be going through similar experiences.