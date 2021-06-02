Rapper Lil Loaded dies at age 20

Dallas rapper Lil Loaded, best known for his 2019 viral hit 6locc 6a6ym, died on Monday (May 31). He was 20.

He was facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal shooting last year of his best friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker, and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday (June 1).

His lawyer, Mr Ashkan Mehryari, told newspaper USA Today his client had committed suicide. However, officials at the Dallas County medical examiner's office have not revealed the cause of death.

Lil Loaded, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, had amassed more than 29 million views on YouTube with his breakout hit, which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America last week (May 25).

His follow-up song, Gang Unit, was an even bigger hit with more than 39 million YouTube views.

After news of his death broke, his final Instagram Story has come under scrutiny, as it appeared to be a letter to God.

"Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all the times I've fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of all the blessings that have been put in my life," he wrote a few days before his death.

He thanked God for his loved ones and ended with: "I ask for entrance into your kingdom. Through all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I'm ready for my heart and soul to join you."