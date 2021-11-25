Rapper Jay-Z tops list of artistes with most Grammy nominations

LOS ANGELES • Rapper Jay-Z rose to the top of the list of artistes with the most Grammy nominations on Tuesday, hitting a lifetime total of 83 that put him just ahead of former Beatle Paul McCartney.

The three latest nominations for Jay-Z came for collaborations with other artistes.

He made guest appearances on DMX song Bath Salts and rapper Kanye West's Jail, which also earned Jay-Z a nod for West's album Donda.

Jay-Z has won 23 Grammys overall, including a Best Rap Album award in 1999 and honours for songs Crazy In Love with his wife, pop singer Beyonce, in 2004 and Empire State Of Mind with R&B singer Alicia Keys in 2011.

Earlier this year, Beyonce set the record for most Grammy wins by a woman with 28 over her career.

McCartney's Grammy nomination total climbed to 81 on Tuesday with two nods for Best Rock Album for McCartney III and Best Rock Song for Find My Way.

Producer Quincy Jones, who had been tied with Jay-Z for most nominations before Tuesday, has received 80 Grammy nominations over his lifetime.

Jazz singer Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations on Tuesday with 11 nominations.

Batiste and pop singer Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize - Album of the Year - along with pop singers Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, R&B singer Doja Cat, singer-songwriters H.E.R and Taylor Swift, singers Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and rappers West and Lil Nas X.

K-pop band BTS, who have yet to win a Grammy despite dominating the music charts in the United States for almost two years, scored a single nod on Tuesday for their performance of their top-selling single Butter in the pop group field.

The Grammys, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31.

Nominees in the top three categories - Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year - were increased to 10 from eight for the first time.

REUTERS