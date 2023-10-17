Rapper Drake streams his way to No. 1 yet again with For All The Dogs

NEW YORK – Way back in 2016, Drake’s album Views shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 245 million streams.

It was a gigantic number at the time, making Drake the champion of a new(ish) digital format that would transform the music industry.

The Canadian rapper held that position as further successful openings followed: More Life (385 million streams in 2017), Scorpion (746 million, 2018), Certified Lover Boy (744 million, 2021), the 21 Savage collaboration Her Loss (514 million, 2022).

Now Drake has done it again with For All The Dogs. Released on Oct 6, the album earned the equivalent of 402,000 sales in the United States, including 514 million streams in the week ending Oct 12, according to the tracking service Luminate. It is his 13th album to hit No. 1.

Drake, 36, remains one of the kings of streaming, a symbol of the format’s success.

As Billboard notes, of the five biggest streaming weeks in history, four are held by Drake – Scorpion (No. 1), Certified Lover Boy (No. 2), For All The Dogs (No. 4) and Her Loss (No. 5). In third place is Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which opened with 549 million streams a year ago.

But other artists have been catching up.

The 514 million streams of For All The Dogs is the biggest weekly number this year, but only barely.