Rapper Drake says taking break from music over health issue

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian rapper Drake said on Friday he is taking a break from music, just hours after dropping his latest album, in order to focus on recurring stomach issues.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One, adding: “I need to focus on my health first and foremost... I need to get right.”

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he explained.

The 36-year-old Grammy Award winner had just released his latest studio album, For All The Dogs.

Long-awaited, it features Bad Bunny, J. Cole, SZA, Lil Yachty and a Frank Ocean sample.

His five-year-old son, Adonis, drew the artwork for the cover and was featured in a music video for a new single off the album called 8AM In Charlotte.

He also raps on the track Daylight.

Drake’s hiatus has forced the cancellation or postponement of several upcoming concerts in the United States, according to his website and Ticketmaster.

But Friday and Saturday shows scheduled in Toronto, where fans were already seen lining up, appeared to still be a go.