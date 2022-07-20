Rapper Drake appears to confirm he was detained in Sweden

LOS ANGELES - Canadian rapper Drake appears to have confirmed that he was detained last week in Sweden. His team had earlier denied the rumour that he had been arrested on a drug-related charge.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (July 17), the 35-year-old shared a series of fun photos and a video, such as of his friend, known as Chubbs, partying and another friend kayaking.

Sandwiched between these was a shot of a handout detailing his rights as a detainee in Sweden.

On the sheet, at the top was the word "polisen", meaning "police" in Swedish, followed by a title in English, "Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained".

It listed the rights of a detainee, including those of someone who is not a Swedish citizen, and outlined what happens once a person is detained, such as being interrogated for "a maximum of six hours".

Last week, the hashtag #FreeDrake began to trend on Twitter after he was allegedly arrested on marijuana-related charges while partying at a Stockholm club.

He had arrived in the capital city in his private jet, dubbed "Air Drake", last Wednesday (July 13).

However, his team told entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter that he was not arrested and that he was in his hotel in Stockholm.

Drake appears to have left Sweden as he posted more photos this week of him having a good time in Ibiza, including some on what looked like a luxury yacht.

The Grammy winner released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind in June, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.