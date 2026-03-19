Rapper Central Cee packed Hari Raya food parcels for the elderly ahead of Singapore concert

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British rapper Central Cee (in white) with Mr Nik Mehta, the British High Commissioner to Singapore, at Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Darul Takrim) on March 18.

SINGAPORE – While British rapper Central Cee was in town for his first Singapore concert this week, he made a surprise visit to one of Jamiyah Singapore’s care facilities to help pack Hari Raya food rations for residents.

The local non-governmental organisation’s mission is to work and contribute towards the welfare and overall development of the Muslim community.

Before taking the stage at Pasir Panjang Power Station on March 18 for his debut show here as part of his Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour Asia 2026, the 27-year-old artiste helped volunteers pack food parcels at Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Darul Takrim), which houses and cares for the aged and destitute.

In an Instagram post on March 18, Mr Nik Mehta, the British High Commissioner to Singapore, wrote: “(It was a) privilege to visit... with the incredible (British) artist Central Cee to pack food parcels and deliver them to the residents for Hari Raya Puasa.”

Hari Raya Puasa, the celebration at the end of the Ramadan month of fasting, falls on March 21 in 2026.

The kind act was also praised by Jamiyah Singapore, which wrote on Instagram that Central Cee visited “not to perform, but to give back”.

“Before heading off to his sold-out concert, he spent time with our residents and even rolled up his sleeves to help pack Hari Raya food rations. Safe to say… we were all a little starstruck. Our residents also prepared a special token of appreciation, a beautiful piece of batik art for him to bring home and remember us by.

“A big thank you to the British High Commission Singapore for making this meaningful visit happen. What an honour.”

Central Cee – whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su – is known for hits such as Doja (2022) and Sprinter (2023).

The Can’t Rush Greatness tour – named after his 2025 debut album – stopped in Quezon City in the Philippines on March 16, and will travel to Bangkok, Thailand for two shows on March 20 and 21.

After his Singapore performance, the rap star also hosted a sold-out afterparty at the Marquee Singapore nightclub in Marina Bay Sands.

British rapper Central Cee. PHOTO: MIDAS PROMOTIONS

Central Cee is the first artiste to win Best Male Act three times at Britain’s MOBO Awards in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

His first mixtape, Wild West (2021), debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart, while his second offering, 23 (2022), debuted at No. 1.

Can’t Rush Greatness became his second No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart. It also debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the first Top 10 UK rap album in the United States.

He is slated to release a new EP, titled All Roads Lead Home, on March 27.