Rapper Cardi B says boiled onion water has added a 'shine' to her hair

NEW YORK CITY - American rapper Cardi B has unveiled an unexpected secret weapon to her sleek black tresses: boiled onions.

The Bodak Yellow songstress took to Instagram on Friday to share the hack with her 140 million followers.

The 29-year-old included a "before" picture of her long hair looking frizzy and worn out, and an "after" video of her showing off her hair looking straight and glossy.

"My last two (hair) washes, I (have) been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"I used to do this six years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped (because) I got really lazy."

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, highlighted that the boiled onion water does not retain the pungency of the raw vegetable. "It's odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair."

The post has accumulated some three million likes since it went up, with many commenters praising the shiny state of Cardi B's hair.

The official Instagram account even weighed in, saying: "If Cardi washes her hair with onion water, we wash our hair with onion water."

However, some commenters expressed confusion, with one asking, "Red onions? White onions? Which onions?", appended with a crying emoji.

Another joked, "I thought it was garlic, but at this point (I will) just make an Italian dressing and splash some on my edges."

Cardi B, who has a son and daughter with fellow rapper Offset, recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore. In the accompanying story, she teased the release of her next album, which has been long-awaited since her debut album Invasion of Privacy landed in 2018.