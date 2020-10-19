Rapper Cardi B closes Twitter account after clashing with fans over her reconciliation with husband Offset

American rapper Cardi B has quit Twitter after clashing with netizens over her relationship with husband, rapper Offset.

She deactivated her account after slamming fans who criticised her decision to reconcile with Offset after she had filed for divorce in September.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life...like I came from Disney or something," the Bodak Yellow (2017) singer said in an Instagram Stories video late on Saturday (Oct 17). "I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself."

The 28-year-old said she has to speak up when there were false rumours, such as the one about how her husband has gotten another woman pregnant.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, also complained of netizens harassing Offset, also 28, adding that the harassment made no sense to her if she and Offset managed to work things out for their marriage.

She said her husband is not the only problem she is dealing with right now, as she disclosed that she does not have a manager now. "To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now, "she said in the video.

Cardi B's Instagram account is still active as of Monday.

According to American media, court records show that Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset in September. However, she said earlier this month they have reconciled, after they were spotting kissing at her 28th birthday party on Oct 10.

The couple married in September 2017 and have a two-year-old daughter. In late 2018, she announced that she has broken up with Offset before they got back together later.