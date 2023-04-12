Rapper Cardi B tweets about child predators in the wake of Dalai Lama’s viral video

LOS ANGELES – American rap queen Cardi B has called for vigilance against child predators in a series of tweets.

She later also referenced the viral clip of the Dalai Lama asking a young boy to suck his tongue, although she did not directly mention the 87-year-old spiritual leader, who subsequently apologised for the incident in a Twitter statement.

Cardi B, 30, who is a mother of two young children, tweeted on Monday: “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbours, our school teachers, even people with money and power and in our churches.”

She added: “Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

Her message divided netizens, with trolls and haters slamming her on Twitter, while others applauded her stance.

Cardi B, who is married to American rapper Offset, 31, defended herself on the platform. “I don’t gotta watch my words. I know exactly what I mean. From the time you start potty training your kids, you should tell them, ‘Don’t let nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom with you and don’t keep no secrets away from mummy’.”

She also shared a screenshot of a news article on the Dalai Lama’s apology.

A statement released on the Dalai Lama’s Twitter account read: “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”