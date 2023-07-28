Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77

LOS ANGELES – Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles whose broad vocal range on songs such as Take It To The Limit helped catapult the rock band to international fame, died Wednesday at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 77.

The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the band said on its website Thursday in announcing his death.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the group said.

Meisner, the band’s original bass player, helped to form the Eagles in 1971 along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon. Meisner was with the band when they recorded the albums Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One Of These Nights and Hotel California.

Hotel California, with its mysterious, allegorical lyrics, became among the band’s best-known recordings. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1977 and won a Grammy Award for record of the year in 1978.

But Meisner was uncomfortable with fame.

“I was always kind of shy,” he said in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, noting that his bandmates had wanted him to stand centre stage to sing Take It To The Limit, but that he preferred to be “out of the spotlight”.

Then, he said, one night in Knoxville, Tennessee, he caught the flu. “We did two or three encores, and Glenn wanted another one,” Meisner said, referring to his bandmate, a singer-songwriter who died in 2016.

“I told them I couldn’t do it, and we got into a spat,” Meisner told the magazine. “That was the end.”

Meisner left the band in September 1977 but was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

An essay by Parke Puterbaugh published by the Hall of Fame for the event described the band as “wide-eyed innocents with a country rock pedigree” who later became “purveyors of grandiose, dark-themed albums chronicling a world of excess and seduction that had begun spinning seriously out of control”.

The Eagles sold more records than any other band in the 1970s and had four consecutive No. 1 albums and five No. 1 singles, according to the Hall of Fame. Its Greatest Hits 1971-1975 album alone sold upward of 26 million copies.