Rainie Yang tumbles from high stage

On the first night of her Taipei concert on Friday, Mandopop singer Rainie Yang fell from a high stage.

She escaped with only slight injuries to her hands and legs, but her husband, Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao, was clearly concerned.

Yang, 36, told audiences in a break between performances that she fell down early in the concert, after the lights dimmed when she had finished her rendition of her new song Bad Lady.

She said: "It's the first accident of my life in 20 years." The Taiwanese singer thanked a staff member who caught her in his arms as she fell.

Li, who was not able to attend the concert, posted on Weibo a video of it sent to him by a friend.

He wrote on Friday night: "I honestly thought she was insane several times during her preparation for this concert. I even told her off a few times. She was practising her dance moves so much her joints were inflamed and she didn't want to take medication either. She couldn't even lift her arms this morning.

"When I found out she fell down, I was worried but also a little angry. Don't worry, she was fortunately caught by someone and it's just external injuries."

Despite worrying, Li praised his wife's concert as "amazing".

To appease her husband, Yang replied to his post: "Hubby, don't worry. Everyone, don't worry. I'm fine, thanks to the protection of my staff members. I'll take care of myself tomorrow and the day after that."

On Saturday, the second of three nights at the Taipei Arena, she dedicated the song Anonymous Friend (2010) to her high school sweetheart - the late Taiwanese host-singer Alien Huang who died suddenly of an aortic dissection in September. Although they broke up as teenagers, the two remained close friends and Yang considered him to be family.

Huang's manager was in the audience on Saturday night with a toy to symbolise Huang's attendance.

Before his death, Huang had asked Yang to save him tickets for her show on Saturday.