SINGAPORE - Four years ago, when local radio station One FM 91.3 held a fitness campaign where its DJs tried different workouts from boxing to boot camps, Shaun Tupaz had his first taste of indoor cycling, popularly known as spinning.

The 35-year-old, who is a presenter-producer of The Big Show morning show alongside hosts Glenn Ong, The Flying Dutchman and Angelique Nicolette Teo, became a convert overnight.