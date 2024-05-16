Radio DJ Kunhua follows actor Shawn Thia in dressing up like PM Wong on social media

SINGAPORE – It looks like there is not one, but two doppelgangers of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Yes 933 DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, shared on Instagram on May 14 three photos of himself dressed up as PM Wong – complete with slicked-back hair, spectacles and a long-sleeved blue shirt – including one of himself with a guitar, in a nod to the politician’s well-known enthusiasm for the instrument.

“Any resemblance to actual persons is purely coincidental,” Chung, 38, wrote.

Another photo showed the radio personality attending Mediacorp’s entertainment awards show Star Awards in 2023, with the caption: “Why did Lawrence Wong attend Star Awards with a skateboard?”

Local TV presenter Danny Yeo commented: “Kunhua the DPM… Deejay Pretending Minister.”

Local actor Shawn Thia even challenged Chung, saying: “I guess I have no choice but to fight you sir.”