Radio DJ Kunhua follows actor Shawn Thia in dressing up like PM Wong on social media

SINGAPORE – It looks like there is not one, but two doppelgangers of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Yes 933 DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, shared on Instagram on May 14 three photos of himself dressed up as PM Wong – complete with slicked-back hair, spectacles and a long-sleeved blue shirt – including one of himself with a guitar, in a nod to the politician’s well-known enthusiasm for the instrument.

“Any resemblance to actual persons is purely coincidental,” Chung, 38, wrote.

Another photo showed the radio personality attending Mediacorp’s entertainment awards show Star Awards in 2023, with the caption: “Why did Lawrence Wong attend Star Awards with a skateboard?”

Local TV presenter Danny Yeo commented: “Kunhua the DPM… Deejay Pretending Minister.” 

Local actor Shawn Thia even challenged Chung, saying: “I guess I have no choice but to fight you sir.”

On April 15, Thia, 28, first posted on TikTok a video of himself reacting to a netizen who had said, “You look 100% (like) Lawrence Wong”, before transforming himself into a lookalike of PM Wong, dubbing the persona “Wawrence Long”.

Several netizens commented that the resemblance was uncanny, with Thia’s fiancee, local actress Xenia Tan, remarking: “Who am I marrying?”

Over time, the actor – who starred in the long-form drama My One And Only (2023 to 2024) – uploaded several more videos, showing himself spoofing one of PM Wong’s speeches and impersonating PM Wong while holding a guitar.

Meanwhile, Chung continued to draw attention to the “twinning”. He shared on May 15 a post from local radio station Yes 933, in which he and PM Wong were placed side by side in a composite photo, with the caption: “Spot the difference??”

Fellow 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, who co-hosts the weekday 4pm show with Chung, commented: “I’ve been hosting a show with our minister the WHOLE TIME and I didn’t know?”

