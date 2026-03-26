Radio DJ-host Dennis Chew receives voiceover award from US group

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Dennis Chew has been awarded the Outstanding Promo Demo – Best Chinese Voiceover by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences.

SINGAPORE – Local radio DJ and host Dennis Chew has received an unexpected award from the United States.

The 52-year-old Mediacorp artiste disclosed on social media on March 25 that he has been awarded Outstanding Promo Demo – Best Chinese Voiceover by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS).

“Being someone who works with my voice every day, I’ve always felt this is a very meaningful and beautiful job,” Chew wrote. “You can’t see a voice, but it can accompany someone through many moments.”

He added: “This time, to receive an award because of my voice is something I’m truly touched by and proud of. It reminds me that for every word spoken with heart, someone is really listening.”

Chew is a presenter at Chinese-language radio station Love 972. He co-hosts the morning show The Breakfast Quartet and hosts night-time show Mr Zhou’s Ghost Stories.

The other nominees in the Best Chinese Voiceover category were Singaporean voiceover artiste Lee Yong Tick, Love 972 DJ Kenneth Kong as well as Capital 958 DJs Lu Linxuan and Zeng Shenglian.

According to its website, SOVAS is a non-profit organisation established under New York law in 2013.

Its mission is to “galvanise the global voice acting community: connecting job seekers to the consummate sources of training, education, mentoring and employment opportunities required to create and sustain a successful career in the voiceover industry”.

Chew is pursuing a part-time degree in Chinese Studies at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

He has been nominated in three categories – Best Audio Personality, Best Programme Host and Chan Brothers My Star Guide Award – at the upcoming Star Awards on April 19.