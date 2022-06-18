Rad like dad: How Fandi Ahmad, Jack Neo and Edmund Chen bond with sons over same careers

SINGAPORE - This Father’s Day, local celebrity dads share how they have inspired, impacted and influenced their sons to follow in their footsteps, as well as the highs and lows of walking this path together.
Fandi Ahmad's sons live by dad's values, in life and on the field
Fandi Ahmad does not need flashy presents or fancy meals from his children to feel like he has done a good job as a father.
Instead, the biggest gift his four boys can give him is more intangible than that.
The national football icon's older sons - Irfan, 25, and Ikhsan, 23 - play for Thailand's BG Pathum United. Ilhan, 20, is in the Singapore Premier League club Albirex Niigata, while Iryan, 16, is an Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) student and member of the Hougang United U-17 team.
Big shoes to fill for Jack Neo's son Regent
Actor and film-maker Jack Neo has ambitious plans for his official successor.
But the 62-year-old's eldest son Regent is biding his time to fill the big shoes of the most commercially successful director in Singapore.
Upon graduating from the National University of Singapore with a degree in statistics five years ago, he joined Neo's production house J Team Productions, where he directs, produces, writes and edits commercials and shorts.
Edmund Chen and son Chen Xi share love of art and acting
Chen Xi wishes he looked more like his famous father, former television star Edmund Chen.
The 31-year-old Mediacorp actor, artist and newly minted radio DJ jokes: "Sometimes when we go out together, some girls my age will say, 'Edmund Chen very hot.' Then I have no game because they are always looking at my father."
He then deadpans about his actress-mother: "I have Xiang Yun's genes."