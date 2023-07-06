Queues at SingPost outlets start two days ahead of general sale of Taylor Swift tickets

SINGAPORE – The next battle in The Great War for Taylor Swift concert tickets is under way.

Leaving empty-handed after Wednesday’s United Overseas Bank (UOB) pre-sale saw tickets to the American pop star’s six shows at the National Stadium in March 2024 sell out within three hours, several luckless Swifties in Singapore are not leaving anything to chance.

Propelled by anxiety, panic and desperation ahead of the general sale, which begins at noon on Friday, these hardcore fans began queueing two days in advance at SingPost branches, with the hopes of being first in line when ticket sales open.

Polytechnic student Nellie Titus, 18, and her friends turned up at Lim Ah Pin Post Office in Kovan on Wednesday at 10.30pm. Her elder sister Nicolette, a 21-year-old undergraduate, was first to secure her queueing spot there at 3.45pm.

If the group had been unsuccessful during the UOB pre-sale, they planned to queue only the night before the general sale.

However, an article that appeared in ST on Tuesday – “outing” the post office as being relatively less crowded than other branches and hence providing a higher chance of securing tickets – intensified their stress.

“We were so scared and low-key mad (when the article came out),” said Ms Titus.

Ticketing platform Ticketmaster – the alternative method which requires fans to join an online queue – was out of the question for them as it “usually crashes and doesn’t handle huge volume well”.

Ms Titus told The Straits Times (ST): “Usually, if you’re first in line at SingPost, the success rate is pretty high from what we’ve seen.”

She decided on Lim Ah Pin Post Office as five of her eight friends live near the location. Although it is hidden behind an Esso petrol station, she said they felt safe camping there due to its proximity to Upper Serangoon Road and popular late-night eateries.

It helps that her home is only a couple of bus stops away and family members are willing to take turns to stand in line when she needs a break.

Together, the group has prepared picnic mats, foldable camping chairs, umbrellas, portable chargers and snacks to get through the two-night stay.

Responding to haters who might dismiss them for going to such extremes, polytechnic student Rebekah Loh, 18, said: “I don’t think we’re crazy. We’re just dedicated fans.”

Hoping to be second time lucky is Ms Casey James, who was first in line with her friend at Sengkang Central Post Office at 5pm.

Not only is this the nearest branch to her home, but it was also where she scored tickets to British rock band Coldplay’s January 2024 concert in June, by queueing only the night before.

The 20-year-old barista said: “I had only one meal yesterday because during the pre-sale, we were so stressed that we were crying and breaking down and couldn’t eat. I did not plan to come so early this time, but after the whole UOB debacle where the Ticketmaster site kept crashing, I felt that’s what everyone would do. And Taylor is a bigger artiste than Coldplay, so the pressure is there.”