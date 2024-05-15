Queen Of Tears star Kim Ji-won spotted by fans in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Some fans managed to bump into South Korean actress Kim Ji-won when she was in Singapore recently.

Kim, 31, was here to attend a May 14 event at Sentosa’s Tanjong Beach Club by Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari to celebrate its new fragrance, Bulgari Allegra Chill & Sole.

She was spotted at VivoCity late in the afternoon that day by fans who shared photos of her taken from a distance on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Wearing a black T-shirt with jeans and sneakers, Kim was seen carrying a pink canvas bag and buying bubble tea with her staff at a chain store.

The star of hit K-drama Queen Of Tears (2024) also took a photo of her staff shopping at a shoe store, with a staff member sharing the picture on social media.

One lucky fan managed to get close to Kim at Sentosa, sharing two photos taken with her on Xiaohongshu. Kim was seen in the photos signing an autograph for the fan.

“I asked her if she had eaten chilli crab, and she did not respond the first time as she didn’t hear me,” wrote the fan. “She said ‘haven’t’ after I repeated myself.”

Fans also shared videos of Kim at Changi Airport on May 15 morning before she returned to South Korea. The actress waved at her fans and accepted their letters and gifts.