Queen Of Tears star Kim Ji-won receives warm welcome from fans at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – South Korean actress Kim Ji-won probably did not expect to be received by such a big crowd when she arrived in Singapore on May 12.

The 31-year-old is in town to attend a private event on May 14 by Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari to celebrate its newest fragrance, Bulgari Allegra Chill & Sole. It is not known how long she will be here.

Details of her visit were not announced in advance, but close to 200 fans managed to get wind of it and showed up at Changi Airport to catch a glimpse of her.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the star of hit K-drama Queen Of Tears (2024) arrived at Terminal 4 around 8.30pm and was greeted by fans who shouted her name. Kim smiled and waved at them, and accepted their letters and gifts.

The final episode of the romance series, which also stars South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, aired on April 28 and logged an average viewership rating of 24.9 per cent nationwide in South Korea, securing South Korean cable channel tvN’s highest viewership ratings for an episode to date.