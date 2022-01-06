Qi Yuwu reflects on how he has evolved as an actor and a father

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to www.harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The January 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

The late Karl Lagerfeld once said: "What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that's gone forever, impossible to reproduce."

It is the reason actor Qi Yuwu, who turned 45 two months ago, agreed to a shoot with Harper's Bazaar.

"I felt it's a good opportunity to document what life during the pandemic is like - what I look like, how I spend my days, what goes through my mind and so on," he says. "It has been a difficult two years for everyone, but it's also an important time that I want etched in my mind."

Qi, who has worked in China, Malaysia and Singapore over the past two years, recently won Best Actor at the 2021 Star Awards for his work in the Chinese time-travel drama series A Quest To Heal. He was also a finalist in the Best Actor category at this year's New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

The Guangzhou-born actor walks into the studio looking bronzed, the result of many hours running and exercising under the sun.

"I've learnt to find joy amid hard times," he shares, "and also realised how adaptable human beings are in ever-changing situations. There's only so much one could do indoors, with all the restrictions over the past year. I took to running outdoors and sunbathing on my balcony."

Pointing to the freckles on his cheeks and his toned arms, he adds: "I don't think I've ever been this tanned, so today's photos will also serve as a memento of my days during the pandemic."