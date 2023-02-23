Qi Yuwu and kids send Joanne Peh off at airport as she heads to Canberra for filming

SINGAPORE – China-born Singapore-based actor Qi Yuwu and his two young kids sent off his wife, local actress Joanne Peh, at the airport on Tuesday, as she headed for a 10-day shoot in Canberra, Australia.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Qi shared two photos of their family, writing: “This is the first time my wife has travelled so far for a shoot. I can see she is very excited and very happy.”

He added: “It is a happy occasion when everyone comes together to film and I’m also happy for her.”

Peh, 39, who has a seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son with Qi, 46, posted on Instagram Stories on the way to the airport that she was feeling “a little reluctant” to leave.

She is filming Mediacorp action drama Shero, playing a woman who joins her late sister’s bodyguard company to continue her legacy.

Other cast members of the 20-episode series include Romeo Tan, Carrie Wong, Tay Ying, Nick Teo and Aileen Tan.

According to Australian newspaper The Canberra Times, the fast-paced, action-packed story will feature many tourist and scenic locations across the capital, including hotels, attractions, the airport, cityscapes, cafes and outdoor vistas.

Teo, 33, who has not travelled out of Singapore since the pandemic started, also posted on Instagram, writing: “First overseas trip after three years and it is a work trip. Life is good, grateful for everything.”