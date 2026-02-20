Straitstimes.com header logo

Pull&Bear to close last Singapore store at VivoCity

Pull&Bear's exit adds to a growing list of international fashion chains that have retreated from Singapore’s retail landscape in recent years.

PHOTO: VIVOCITY SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Eddino Abdul Hadi

SINGAPORE – Spanish fashion retailer Pull&Bear will shutter its final Singapore outlet at VivoCity on Feb 22, marking the end of the brand’s presence in the city-state.

An announcement of the closure on its website adds that returns for purchases made online and in-store can still be made at the Zara outlet in the same mall.

The note added: “If you have any questions, please contact our customer service team via: 

contact.sg@pullandbear.com

.”

Pull&Bear, part of Spanish retail giant Inditex Group, which also owns fashion outlets Zara and Massimo Dutti, opened its first Singapore outlet in 2006 at VivoCity. The brand targets younger shoppers with casual streetwear and denim at accessible price points.

It later opened outlets in Ion Orchard, Bugis+ and Ngee Ann City, all of which have since closed.

The exit adds to a growing list of international fashion chains that have retreated from Singapore’s retail landscape in recent years.

American apparel brands Gap and Banana Republic closed their stores in Singapore in 2018, while British fashion brands Topshop and Topman shuttered their outlets here in 2020.

Other brands that closed down their Singapore stores include

fast-fashion retailer Forever 21

in 2021, Hong Kong chain Esprit in 2020, British retailer New Look in 2016 and Australian clothing brand Factorie in 2018.

