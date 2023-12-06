Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny lashes out over viral AI copycat hits

SANTIAGO – Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny’s voice quickly went viral in November. However, the songs circulating did not belong to him.

Chilean artist Maurico Bustos launched the trend with the song NostalgIA – a play on the Spanish abbreviation for AI. It was written and recorded by Bustos using artificial intelligence to modify 29-year-old Bad Bunny’s vocals, producing a viral track that prompted parodies and copycat versions on TikTok.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, told his 20 million WhatsApp followers to leave if they liked “this s****y song that is viral on TikTok... I don’t want you on tour either”.

The 30-year-old Bustos, known as FlowGPT, sent a response as the AI entity, saying he was a fan of Bad Bunny’s work and noting that his success was partly thanks to the artistes he has learnt from.

“I was built to be the best artist in the world and I will carry on experimenting until I achieve it,” he said. “Don’t worry, you’ll still be the No. 1 human.”