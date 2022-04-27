Psychologist testifies that Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has personality disorders

FAIRFAX, UNITED STATES (AFP) - A psychologist hired by lawyers for Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday (April 26) at his defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard that she suffers from twin personality disorders.

Dr Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist, said she had examined Heard's mental health records and personally evaluated her for 12 hours over two days in December 2021.

Dr Curry said it was her opinion that the 36-year-old actress, who had a starring role in the movie Aquaman (2018), has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

"She obtained scores that were consistent with those diagnoses," Dr Curry said.

Lawyers for Heard sought to discredit Dr Curry's testimony during cross-examination, noting she had been hired by Depp's attorneys to testify on his behalf.

"If you did not find something that would be in favour of Mr Depp and negative to Miss Heard, then you wouldn't be an expert in this case?" Ms Elaine Bredehoft, an attorney for Heard, asked Dr Curry.

"I present science regardless of what that science may be," Dr Curry responded.

Dr Curry said some of the primary characteristics of borderline personality disorder include a "lot of inner anger and hostility", a tendency to be "self-righteous" and "fluctuating moods".

"They can react violently, they can react physically," she said. "Oftentimes they will be abusive to their partners."

"It's almost play-acting," she added.

Dr Curry, who has experience with American combat veterans, said it was her opinion that Heard did not suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as the result of alleged domestic abuse.

Heard had "grossly exaggerated" her symptoms of PTSD in a test she was given, she said.

Depp, 58, has denied ever being physically abusive towards Heard and has claimed repeatedly at the trial that she was the one who was frequently violent.