Project Superstar singer Shi Xin Hui welcomes first child with Swedish husband

Malaysian singer Shi Xin Hui, who rose to fame on Channel U's reality talent show Project Superstar in 2005, is now a mother.

Also known as Sing Chew Sin Huey, she posted on social media a photo of her baby on Saturday (May 22) with the caption: "Truly blessed."

She included hashtags such as #fourthtrimester, #newbornbaby, #parenthood and #happilyeverafter in the post.

Shi, 39, did not disclose the gender of her baby but some of her friends left comments such as "She's such a cute little girl" and "Hi little girl... hope to see you soon".

Shi was congratulated by people such as fellow Project Superstar contestant Silver Ang as well as singers Joi Chua and Jocie Guo.

Shi married her Swedish boyfriend Anders Stenquist, who is four years her junior, in December 2016. According to the Chinese evening dailies, she met Mr Stenquist, who works in a family-run business dealing with car and mechanical parts, through a mutual friend while she was backpacking in Europe in 2013.

Shi was one of the top four finalists in the inaugural Project Superstar in 2005, which was won by blind singer Kelvin Tan.

She launched her debut album From Taipei To Beijing in 2006 and also performed in the stage production If There're Seasons in 2009.

The singer had disclosed her pregnancy on May 5 this year when she posted a photo of herself with a baby bump.