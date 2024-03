SINGAPORE – Do good lookers score more dates, higher-paying jobs and better service in restaurants? Are they more likely to get a flight or hotel-room upgrade? Did they get praised more as kids? Do they get a bigger caifan (economy rice) serving at lunchtime?

Did pop star Britney Spears hit the nail on the head when she sang in the 2015 song Pretty Girls, “All around the world pretty girls/jump the line to the front”?