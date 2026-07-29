Presale for BigBang’s Oct 17 National Stadium show starts Aug 11, tickets from $158

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BigBang’s first tour since 2017 also marks their 20th anniversary.

SINGAPORE – K-pop boy band BigBang are set to perform at the National Stadium in Singapore on Oct 17 at 7pm as part of their reunion tour.

The trio, comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, announced their 2026 world tour dates in an Instagram post on June 11.

Titled BigBang 2026-2027 World Tour XX : Cosmos and presented by YG Entertainment, it is the group’s first tour since 2017 and also marks their 20th anniversary.

The tour now comprises 33 shows across 19 stops. It will start in Goyang, South Korea, on Aug 21 and travel to Oakland and East Rutherford in the United States, as well as Paris, London and Taipei, before coming to Singapore.

After that, it will move to Hanoi, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila, before ending in Kaohsiung on Feb 28, 2027.

Standard tickets are priced from $158 to $348, while VIP packages, which include a premium Category 1 ticket and items like custom photocards and a tour gift, are priced from $398 to $498.

VIPs (BigBang’s fandom) can sign up for the membership survey via BigBang’s official b.stage platform (bigbang.bstage.in) from July 29, 10am to Aug 2, 11.59pm to be eligible for the VIP presale, which takes place on Aug 11 from noon to 11.59pm.

A Trip.com presale will follow on Aug 12 from 10am via sg.trip.com, and general ticket sales will begin on Aug 13 at 10am via Ticketmaster Singapore and BigBang’s official website.

BigBang are widely regarded as among the defining K-pop acts of the 2010s, and recognised for helping to transform K-pop into a global cultural force. Their numerous hits include Lies (2007), Last Farewell (2007), Haru Haru (2008), Fantastic Baby (2012) and Bang Bang Bang (2015).

Though they debuted as a five-member act, they are now a trio after Seungri terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in 2019 and T.O.P left the line-up in 2023.

BigBang staged two splashy performances in April at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, where they announced their tour would start in August.