Pre-famous Bradley Cooper to double dose of Justin Theroux: The Sex And The City cameos you missed

SINGAPORE – With the arrival of all six seasons of Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) on Netflix in April, viewers are rediscovering the funny, raunchy and then ground-breaking comedy-drama series.

The central quartet of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York – played respectively by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – are undoubtedly the stars of the show who enthralled fans with their romantic and sexual pursuits.

The sitcom also showcased an impressive roster of guest stars, including major celebrities of the 1990s – rocker Jon Bon Jovi and The X Files’ (1993 to 2002) David Duchovny both romanced Carrie in single-episode appearances, while singer Geri Halliwell from British girl group Spice Girls played an acquaintance Samantha bumped into on the street.

But the show was also where some television and movie stars got their pre-fame acting start. Here are five celebrity cameos in Sex And The City you might have missed.