Pornsak leaves live-streaming firm Mdada due to differences with Michelle Chia, Addy Lee

SINGAPORE – Singapore-based actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit has left Mdada, the e-commerce company he co-founded with local actress-host Michelle Chia and local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee.

Popularly known as Pornsak, the Thai-Chinese personality announced the news on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday.

Mdada, which claims to be the largest live-streaming hub in South-east Asia on its website, started in September 2020 and took off during the pandemic. It also organised trips, which were led by its influencers, including the three founders.

Pornsak, 40, wrote: “In the past two-and-a-half years, I got to know so many new supporters through my Japan, South Korea and United States trips. It has been so fruitful and I count my lucky stars for my good fortune.”

His plans for the new year include becoming “the ideal live-streamer – one with a personal touch, one whom everybody can entrust his/her purchases and one who is there to entertain as well”.

He also aims to hone his skills as a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, as he obtained his licence to practise in 2021.

Addressing his departure from Mdada, Pornsak said in an interview with AsiaOne: “There are a lot of things that we have in common, but we also have differences. But considering the generation gap, I don’t think it came as a surprise.”

In order to avoid souring his relationship with Chia, 47, and Lee, 51, he decided to leave as they had differences, “especially when it came to corporate governance”.