PopVultures Podcast: Why do Chinese netizens hate Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy?

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
This week, #PopVultures host Jan Lee gives you some of the latest celebrity news updates before diving into the news of Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming and his divorce from model-actress Angelababy.
The high profile A-list couple announced their divorce in January this year, after being mired in divorce rumours for years. Using that as a jumping off point, Jan discusses the beginnings of their extremely public romance, their image as a couple and why they are both individually two of the celebrities Chinese netizens love to hate the most.
Highlights (tap/click above):
01:34 Celebrating Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's impending nuptials
03:10 Rihanna pap-walk pregnancy announcement
4:05 Kanye West's latest feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson
12:51 Why do Chinese netizens hate Angelababy?
22:56 Why is Huang Xiaoming so disliked by the public?
Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
