#PopVultures Podcast: Why do Chinese netizens hate Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy?

In this episode of #PopVultures, host Jan Lee talks some of the latest celebrity news updates before diving into the divorce of Chinese celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy. PHOTO: ANGELABABY/WEIBO
Life Journalist
Updated
Published
38 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

This week, #PopVultures host Jan Lee gives you some of the latest celebrity news updates before diving into the news of Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming and his divorce from model-actress Angelababy. 

The high profile A-list couple announced their divorce in January this year, after being mired in divorce rumours for years. Using that as a jumping off point, Jan discusses the beginnings of their extremely public romance, their image as a couple and why they are both individually two of the celebrities Chinese netizens love to hate the most.

Highlights (tap/click above):

01:34 Celebrating Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's impending nuptials

03:10 Rihanna pap-walk pregnancy announcement

4:05 Kanye West's latest feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson

12:51 Why do Chinese netizens hate Angelababy?

22:56 Why is Huang Xiaoming so disliked by the public?

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

