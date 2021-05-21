PopVultures Podcast: The return of Bennifer (OG edition)

#PopVultures Ep 47: The Return of Bennifer

27:27 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together and the #PopVultures have all the juice on the Hollywood power couple.

Hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo relive the real-life soap opera that is Bennifer - from how they met while filming the box office flop Gigli to when they postponed their wedding and eventually broke up.

They also trace the chain of events leading to the couple's reunion, including Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez's cringeworthy Instagram story and Affleck's unsuccessful fling with Ana de Armas and dating app Raya.

Finally, Jan and Sam Jo wonder why people seem to be so besotted with Bennifer. Could it be nostalgia, parasocial interaction or Jenny From The Block's undeniable star power?

Here's a quick look at what they cover:

1. Bennifer origins: From Gigli to their break-up (2:23)

2. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (4:56)

3. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (8:28)

4. Bennifer returns: From Los Angeles to Montana (13:14)

5. Why are people besotted with Bennifer? (17:12)



Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani

---

