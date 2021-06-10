PopVultures Podcast: The Jay Chou podcast pop quiz and deep dive

#PopVultures Ep 48: The Jay Chou podcast pop quiz and deep dive

36:18 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

In their long-awaited deep dive on Jay Chou, the #PopVultures Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo invite Vanessa Liu to come on and talk about the reigning Mandopop king.

Aside from being their friend and colleague, Vanessa is a superfan of the Taiwanese A-lister who once threw a Jay Chou-themed party complete with Love Confession balloons. Together, the trio live out their Fantasy and explore their Simple Love for Jay Chou, his musical legacy and some of his best songs.

They also trace Jay Chou's colourful backstory - from his childhood to how he got discovered - and look back on his fulfilling creative partnerships with Taiwanese host Jacky Wu and lyricist Vincent Fang, as well as his romantic history with pop princess Jolin Tsai and now-wife Hannah Quinlivan.

Finally, Sam Jo pits Jan against Vanessa in a trivia game of all things Jay Chou. Feel free to play along if you're a fan, and stay tuned till the end to find out who loses and has to take on the notoriously difficult rap from Jay's song Nunchucks.

Here's a quick look at what they cover:

How did Jay Chou become Jay Chou? (3:02) The many phases of Jay Chou's music career (8:25) Our favourite Jay Chou songs (11:01) Jay Chou's professional and personal relationships (15:38) Jay Chou's legacy (25:04) Trivia time! (25:49)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg) & Vanessa Liu (liuxyv@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adam Azlee

---

