PopVultures Podcast: On Patty Hou, her mother and mistresses

#PopVultures Ep 43: On Patty Hou, her mother and mistresses

18:41 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

In this episode, the #PopVultures look to Taiwan, where television host Patty Hou and her mother, veteran actress Lin Yue Yun, have come under fire after crying on the reality show My Dearest Ladies.

Jan and Sam Jo give a too long; didn't read rundown of Lin's checkered past as a mistress (not once, but twice) and unpack why netizens are upset with the mother and daughter - from the duo getting paid to be on the show to them seemingly glorifying extramarital affairs.

They also discuss sexist double-standards when it comes to adultery, and wonder if some of the vitriol ought to be directed at the cheating husbands instead. Here's a peek at what they cover:

1. Lin Yue Yun's extramarital affairs (2:02)

2. Backlash over My Dearest Ladies (6:27)

3. Sexist views on adultery (10:46) (15:46)

4. Patty Hou's "collapsed" public persona (人设) (14:25)

5. A special shoutout to loyal listeners (17:20)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

