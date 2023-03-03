PopVultures Podcast: Mew Suppasit, Thai boys’ love series and what queer baiting actually means

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
Mew Suppasit, Thai boys’ love series and what queer baiting actually means!
Thai actor Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat got fans into a bit of a frenzy after he posted several tweets explaining his relationship with his onscreen partner Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong.
The two were stars of a popular Thai boys’ love drama TharnType: The Series (2019 to 2020) and attracted many fans with their “couple pairing” both on and off screen. After Mew explained that he shares a purely platonic relationship with Gulf, he was accused of queer baiting.
#PopVultures host Jan Lee examines why Mew’s words triggered so much unhappiness amongst fans and how it ties into the unique culture of Thai boys’ love dramas and how they are marketed. She also looks at the term queerbaiting - what it actually means and how the term has been mistranslated and misused.
Highlights (tap/click above):
1:28 Who is Mew?
2:35 What is Thai BL and how does “fan service” play into its marketing?
8:59 What did Mew say and why are fans upset?
14:11 What queer baiting actually means and why real people cannot queer bait
22:40 Final thoughts about “fan service” and how to engage with Thai BL culture
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Teo Tong Kai
---
---
---
