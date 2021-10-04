PopVultures Podcast: Local celebrity news, Britney Spears and Squid Game!

#PopVultures Ep 53: Let's talk Shane Pow, Chantalle Ng, Britney Spears and Squid Game!

18:48 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

This week #PopVultures host Jan Lee runs down note-worthy entertainment news for listeners.

In local news, she talks about former Mediacorp Shane Pow's comeback after his second drink driving conviction landed him in jail and goes through local actress Chantalle Ng's allegations that her father, retired actor Huang Yiliang, physically abused her when she was 11.

Ng is the daughter of Huang and veteran actress Lin Meijiao - the pair divorced before Ng turned one. Huang has responded to the allegations, claiming that he hit Ng because Lin had told him to play the bad cop parent.

Next, she goes into overseas news - she celebrates Britney Spears' father being officially suspended from her conservatorship and Netflix's original K-drama Squid Game becoming a viral hit and taking over the world.

Here's what she talked about:

1. Shane Pow's comeback and how it was like covering his interview (0:38)

2. The sad story of Chantalle Ng and Lin Meijiao versus Huang Yiliang (2:16)

3. We're on track to #FreeBritney! (8:46)

4. Squid Game on track to becoming Netflix's biggest drama ever (14:22)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Fa'izah Sani & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!