PopVultures Podcast: Kris Wu implodes and the #MeToo movement in Chinese entertainment

#PopVultures Ep 51: Kris Wu implodes and the #MeToo movement in Chinese entertainment

29:41 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

In this episode, host Jan Lee covers the scandal and legal controversy surrounding Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, 30, who has been detained by the Beijing police on allegations of rape, after Chinese teen influencer Du Meizhu accused of Wu raping her. She said that she has been contacted by other women who are also Wu's victims.

This scandal has rocked Chinese entertainment and brands previously endorsed by Wu, including major fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, have rushed to drop their partnerships. Chinese authorities have also shut down Wu's Weibo account and some 4,000 fan accounts along with him.

Jan runs down the saga, reflects on what this might mean for China's burgeoning #MeToo movement and gives her own thoughts on how this scandal has highlighted toxic fan culture and the danger of believing only in perfect victims.

Here's a quick look at what she covers:

1. Brief introduction of Kris Wu and an explainer on what has happened (1:20)

2. The fallout from the saga (11:29)

3. Reflections on what this might mean for China's #MeToo movement (14:08)

4. Jan's thoughts on how this has highlighted toxic fan culture; why the clampdown on certain fan circles (19:00)

5. The idea of a "perfect victim" in sexual assault cases (24:42)

Link to ST's China correspondent's article on Kris Wu fans: https://str.sg/3wBR

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim

---

