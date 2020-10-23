PopVultures Podcast: Emily In Paris and the Art of Hate-watching

#PopVultures Ep 34: Emily In Paris and the Art of Hate-watching

24:10 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

This week the Pop Vultures get into everybody's favourite show to hate right now - Netflix's Emily In Paris!

Jan and Sam Jo get into what they hated and what they inadvertently loved about the hotly-debated/criticised/memed comedy-drama about a young American woman (played by Lily Collins, the woman with fabulous eyebrows) who moves to Paris for a social media marketing job.

The show has been called out for its weak writing, bad character development, unrealistic plotlines and stereotypical portrayal of the French. Still, it has been one of the top shows of the streaming platform since its launch - perhaps due to the large number of people hate-watching the show?

What even is hate-watching and what do the shows we love to hate - like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Singapore Social etc. - say about us? Jan and Sam Jo wax a little philosophical about the deeper meaning behind being glued to the television screen for shows we claim to detest!

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adam Azlee & Penelope Lee

