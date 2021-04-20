PopVultures Podcast: Elvin Ng, Patrick Lee & Bullying in Showbiz

#PopVultures Ep 45: Elvin Ng, Patrick Lee & Bullying in Showbiz

32:00 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

This week the #PopVultures trace the highs and lows of the ongoing feud between Elvin Ng and Patrick Lee.

Both actors fell out after Elvin alleged on a talk show that he was once antagonised by a co-star, which netizens deduced to be Patrick.

Jan and Sam Jo recap the two's most pointed social media posts and uncover Patrick's infamous reputation in Taiwan.

They also weigh in on hosts Dasmond Koh and Danny Yeo's decision to get involved, and discuss the wider, worrying phenomenon of bullying in showbiz.

Here's a quick peek at what they cover:

1. Elvin Ng versus Patrick Lee (1:57)

2. Patrick Lee's past feuds with Zax Wang and Amanda Chu (8:41)

3. Danny Yeo and Dasmond Koh wade in (13:08)

4. Romeo Tan and others stick up for Elvin Ng (17:59)

5. Sora Ma's bullying accusations (19:50)

6. Thoughts on bullying in showbiz (22:45)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp