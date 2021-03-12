PopVultures Podcast: Dissecting Oprah's bombshell interview with Meghan & Harry

#PopVultures Ep 42: Dissecting Oprah's bombshell interview with Meghan & Harry

17:16 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

This week, Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo discuss the interview that has rocked the world - Oprah Winfrey's exclusive sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spilled the English Breakfast tea on stepping back as senior royals and on alleged racist comments about their son Archie.

The #PopVultures recap what went down before, during and after the bombshell interview, including bullying accusations against Meghan, her claims of suicidal ideation, anti-Meghan personality Piers Morgan and the problematic Prince Andrew.

Finally, they chat about their favourite memes, moments and Oprah gestures to emerge from this television special.

Here's a look at what they cover:

1. Biggest bombshells from Oprah's interview, the responses that followed (1:38)

2. Biased coverage of Meghan and similarities to Princess Diana (5:13)

3. Why Prince Andrew continues to undermine Buckingham's position (7:53)

4. Meghan's revelations that she had contemplated suicide and counter-claims that she is lying (10:02)

5. Best memes and moments: From Humphrey Yogart to Oprah's "silent" lasagne (13:59)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

