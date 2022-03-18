PopVultures Podcast: Barbie Hsu gets married again; a deep dive into her dramatic romances

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
The news of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu getting hitched with her former flame, the South Korean musician DJ Koo or Koo Jun-yup of the dance music duo Clon, sent shockwaves through the Asian entertainment industry. Hsu, 45, only divorced her Chinese businessman husband Wang Xiaofei in November 2021. But upon hearing news of her divorce, Koo, 52, whom Hsu dated over two decades ago, called her and rekindled their romance. They married after around three months of video calls, without ever meeting once in person since reconnecting.
While some netizens are sceptical about the newlyweds' story of only reconnecting after Hsu's divorce, #PopVultures host Jan Lee believes that lightning romances and falling head over heels in love is completely on brand for Hsu. She takes a deep dive into her romantic history, which is full of famous men and tearful breakdowns on screen.
Highlights (tap/click above):
02:40 Introduction on Barbie Hsu's recent divorce and new marriage
07:55 Barbie Hsu and Koo Jun-yup's relationship in the late 1990s
09:07 Who is Koo Jun-yup? The first-wave Hallyu group Clon
13:25 Barbie Hsu's romantic history - Blackie Chen, Koo Jun-yup, Blue Lan, Vic Chou and Wang Xiao Fei
31:55 Final thoughts
Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
