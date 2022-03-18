PopVultures Podcast: Barbie Hsu gets married again; a deep dive into her dramatic romances

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

The news of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu getting hitched with her former flame, the South Korean musician DJ Koo or Koo Jun-yup of the dance music duo Clon, sent shockwaves through the Asian entertainment industry. Hsu, 45, only divorced her Chinese businessman husband Wang Xiaofei in November 2021. But upon hearing news of her divorce, Koo, 52, whom Hsu dated over two decades ago, called her and rekindled their romance. They married after around three months of video calls, without ever meeting once in person since reconnecting.