PopVultures Podcast: Analysing Kylie Jenner’s ‘climate criminal’ controversy

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
In this very special crossover episode of #PopVultures and Green Pulse, hosts Jan Lee and Audrey Tan discuss celebrities under the spotlight of climate change.
Hollywood personalities like Kylie Jenner recently found herself the subject of much criticism after she posted a picture of herself with her partner Travis Scott standing between two private jets with the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?”
Amid an ongoing climate crisis that is already impacting vulnerable communities, her picture did not go down well, with many criticising Jenner and celebrities like her who use private jets - an extremely environmentally harmful mode of travel.
Jan and Audrey discuss the impact celebs have - both good and bad - on the environment through their lifestyles, endorsements and public stances.
Highlights (tap/click above):
01:43 Kylie Jenner and celebrities’ use of private jets; why is air travel so harmful to the environment?
08:33 Is it fair to single celebrities out as ‘climate criminals’ when climate change is a far-reaching global problem?
12:15 Kourtney Kardashian’s collaboration with Boohoo
13:50 What is greenwashing? Why is it difficult to detect?
26:15 Can celebrities ever be helpful in the fight against climate change?
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee & Eden Soh
Edited by: Penelope Lee
Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWad
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc
Read Jan Lee’s stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!