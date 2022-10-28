PopVultures Podcast: Analysing Kylie Jenner’s ‘climate criminal’ controversy

Hollywood personalities like Kylie Jenner recently found herself the subject of much criticism after she posted a picture of herself with her partner Travis Scott standing between two private jets with the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

Amid an ongoing climate crisis that is already impacting vulnerable communities, her picture did not go down well, with many criticising Jenner and celebrities like her who use private jets - an extremely environmentally harmful mode of travel.

Jan and Audrey discuss the impact celebs have - both good and bad - on the environment through their lifestyles, endorsements and public stances.

Highlights (tap/click above):

01:43 Kylie Jenner and celebrities’ use of private jets; why is air travel so harmful to the environment?

08:33 Is it fair to single celebrities out as ‘climate criminals’ when climate change is a far-reaching global problem?

12:15 Kourtney Kardashian’s collaboration with Boohoo

13:50 What is greenwashing? Why is it difficult to detect?

26:15 Can celebrities ever be helpful in the fight against climate change?

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee & Eden Soh

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee’s stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!