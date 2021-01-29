PopVultures Podcast: Abandoned surrogate babies and Ageism in entertainment!

#PopVultures Ep 40: Abandoned surrogate babies and Ageism in entertainment!

28:23 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

For the #PopVultures 40th episode, Jan Lee and Sam Jo deliver a double whammy of topics - first covering the unfolding saga of Chinese actress Zheng Shuang who has been cancelled after it was revealed that she had abandoned two surrogate babies she and her ex-partner Zhang Heng had in the United States.

They run down the dramatic tale - which includes leaked audio tapes, a clandestine marriage, money troubles and abandoned surrogate babies.

They then touch on ageism in entertainment as Zhang Ziyi has been criticised for playing a 15-year-old girl in the series Monarch Industry, even though the character late grows up and matures into an adult, while over the pond Jennifer Lopez has had to defend herself again after a netizen boldly proclaimed that she has had "a ton" of Botox done.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

