PopVultures Ep 74: Can I Tell You Something Crazy? Pt 2 of the Edison Chen sex photo-gate

Synopsis: Host Jan Lee takes a look at how the saga unfolded in a new scripted series under the #PopVultures banner, titled Can I Tell You Something Crazy.
Actor and pop star Edison Chen was at one time one of the hottest, most promising young celebrities in the Hong Kong entertainment industry. But a shocking sex scandal forced him out of the city’s film industry.
Now, 15 years after the scandal, and in this second episode, host Jan Lee covers how the police responded to the case, including their bungled first arrest of the entire saga - Chung Yik-tin - which led to netizens marching on the streets in protest to demand for his release.
In this second episode, she looks at the trial of Sze Ho-chun, a computer technician eventually sentenced to jail for stealing the photos off Chen’s laptop, Chen’s CNN interview following the trial and his comeback in Hong Kong entertainment.
After sharing her thoughts about how the scandal was covered, Jan wraps up by giving updates on the lives of Chen, Chung and Cheung now.
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Teo Tong Kai
