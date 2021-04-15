PopVultures Ep 44: Blowing raspberries with the Razzies

Ahead of the Oscars on April 25 in the United States (April 26 morning, Singapore time), pop culture podcast #PopVultures takes a look at the film industry's most notorious ceremony: the Golden Raspberry Awards, which recognises the worst in cinema.

Journalists Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo look back on the 40-year history of the Razzies and notable "winners" such as Sylvester Stallone and Madonna. They also discuss this year's nominees - including fantasy adventure Dolittle and erotic drama 365 Days - and dish out their own Golden Wolfberries to some of Asia's most underwhelming performers.

Produced by: Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

