Pop-up store featuring actor Dylan Wang’s fashion brand debuts in Singapore on Jan 30

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is partnering Chinese actor Dylan Wang to debut the international launch of his D.Desirable pop-up store at Ion Orchard from Jan 30 to Feb 25.

D.Desirable is the fashion brand founded by Wang in 2022. The 27-year-old is known for his roles in Chinese dramas such as Meteor Garden (2018), Love Between Fairy And Devil (2022) and Guardians Of The Dafeng (2024).

The pop-up will feature an exclusive collection inspired by Wang’s experiences in Singapore in October, when he was invited to attend the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025.

Wang’s distinctive Singapore experiences and creative journey – including visits to River Wonders, Bird Paradise, Bugis, the Katong-Joo Chiat neighbourhood and the Duxton neighbourhood – are captured in a three-episode documentary series, which was released in December.

At the pop-up, Wang will also launch the D.Desirable x Ah Guo Singapore Limited Edition Collection. Singaporean illustrator Lee Kow Fong, better known as Ah Guo, is known for his watercolour artwork depicting animal characters, and everyday scenes and people in Singapore.

The exclusive Singapore-inspired collection will feature items ranging from T-shirts to canvas bags to blind boxes.

In addition, there will be themed outdoor installations on the ground floor of Ion Orchard.

In a press statement, Wang said: “Singapore is truly a place full of unexpected surprises around every corner. Within minutes, one can step seamlessly from modern architecture to traditional shophouses with deep-rooted heritage, and the next moment from vibrant urban streets to lush green spaces.

“Every visit unlocks fresh discovery. The sights and sounds of Singapore, as well as the warmth and passion of the people, never fail to inspire me. Bringing D.Desirable here to Singapore feels absolutely right.”

Mr Oliver Chong, assistant chief executive of STB’s international group , said in the same press statement: “We are delighted that Dylan Wang has chosen Singapore as the international launchpad for his D.Desirable pop-up and to witness how he has channelled his rich Singapore experiences into this distinctive collection.

A teaser for the upcoming D.Desirable pop-up store, which will be at Ion Orchard from Jan 30 to Feb 25. PHOTO: D.DESIRABLE

“We hope Singapore will continue to ignite creativity and empower global talent and brands to realise their international growth ambitions.”