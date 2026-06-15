Pop star G-Dragon teams up with Nike for South Korea World Cup 2026 collection

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K-pop idol G-Dragon (centre) teamed up with Nike and the Korea Football Association for a capsule streetwear collection.

SEOUL – Soccer kits have long spilled over from the field to the streets, with big names in fashion having an increasing role in what players wear.

For World Cup 2026, labels have rolled out national-team gear, collaboration collections and boots reworked for the street.

One of the biggest collaborations unites Nike, K-pop star G-Dragon’s fashion line PeaceMinusOne and the Korea Football Association (KFA).

Called Tigers of Asia, the capsule collection pairs the KFA’s signature design elements with PeaceMinusOne’s signature daisy motif, framing the identity of South Korean soccer in streetwear terms.

The collaboration is part of a larger Nike project that matched seven national teams with brands and artists for the World Cup. France went to French luxury fashion brand Jacquemus, Canada to Canadian rapper Drake’s Nocta and England to Palace, an English skateboard brand.

South Korea, represented by G-Dragon, is the only Asian country in the line-up. G-Dragon designed the capsule himself.

Beyond the warm-up T-shirts the national team wore before its match with the Czech Republic on June 11, the collection includes sneakers, a black puffer jacket with a back print, a track jacket and chino pants.

South Korea's Kim Min-jae (centre) warms up before South Korea's match against the Czech Republic in Mexico on June 11. PHOTO: REUTERS

The daisy motif is at the heart of it and sits on the back of the national team pieces. The flower is G-Dragon’s favourite and the longtime signature of PeaceMinusOne. The familiar white-and-yellow daisy has been embellished in pink and sky-blue embroidery that echoes the South Korean flag. Nike’s swoosh is subtly woven into the design as the teeth of a tiger, the emblem of the South Korean team, closing around the flower.

The standout item in the collection is the Cryoshot footwear. Built on Nike’s archive CTR360, it wraps the soccer studs in a rubber outsole and remakes the silhouette as an everyday sneaker. It blurs the line between match boot and street shoe, and it is the piece drawing the most attention.

Tigers of Asia officially launches June 16 through Nike.com. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK