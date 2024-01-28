Pop star Edison Chen to return to Hong Kong music 16 years after nude photo scandal

Hong Kong pop star Edison Chen, who was embroiled in a nude photo scandal in 2008, is returning to the Hong Kong music scene after 16 years.

The 43-year-old will perform as part of the music group 3Cornerz at pop culture carnival ComplexCon Hong Kong, which will be held from March 22 to 24.

“Another key component of ComplexCon Hong Kong is the live music performance,” the event said on social media on Jan 27. “The headliner for Friday, March 22, is a group that has not appeared on the same stage for a long time, and we’re ready to welcome their energy again – 3Cornerz.”

3Cornerz comprised of Chen, MC Yan and Chef, who released their hip-hop albums 3 Corners in 2012 and 3 Corners II in 2015. The group, which combines hip-hop with other genres such as jazz and funk, most recently released new songs Godzilla and Long in 2023.

Chen, who starred in several successful movies such as the Infernal Affairs trilogy (2002 to 2003) and Initial D (2005), left the entertainment industry and focused on his fashion business after he was implicated in the photo scandal in 2008.

That year, photos of him engaging in intimate acts with Hong Kong artistes such as singer-actresses Gillian Chung and Cecilia Cheung were published online, leading to a months-long saga that culminated in Chen, then 27, announcing his departure from the Hong Kong entertainment scene.

The singer-actor married Chinese supermodel Qin Shupei, 34, in 2017 and they have a six-year-old daughter, Alaia.

Chen performed at a music festival in Chengdu city in China’s Sichuan province in October 2023, with Qin and Alaia in the audience to support him.

He brought up the photo scandal, something which he rarely talks about in public, during a visit in Taiwan in November 2023. He told the media he did not give up on himself when almost everyone thought it was over for him in 2008.