Pop star Dua Lipa to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 6

SINGAPORE – Fans of Dua Lipa, get ready to dance the night away.

The English-Albanian pop star will be returning to Singapore for a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 6 at 8pm, as part of the Asian leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. It will also stop at cities such as Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo and Taipei.

Ticket prices have not been announced, but there will be a pre-sale for Amex cardholders from 10am on June 10 until 10am on June 11. Live Nation members can secure tickets during a pre-sale on June 12, from 10am until 11.59pm. Go to www.livenation.sg for free membership sign up and pre-sale access.

General sales will start on June 13 at 10am via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588).

Lipa performed in Singapore twice in 2018 – once at a solo show at The Star Theatre, and another time as part of the entertainment line-up of the Singapore Grand Prix. She also played a private showcase at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach in 2017.

The current tour is in support of her third album, Radical Optimism, released on May 3. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Its most famous track is the groovy dance number Houdini.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter is also known for the pop-disco earworm Dance The Night, which was part of the soundtrack of the hit movie Barbie (2023).

Lipa has won three Grammys: Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for the song Electricity (2018), and Best Pop Vocal Album for her second album Future Nostalgia (2020).