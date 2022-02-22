Pop star Britney Spears lands multi-million book deal to publish memoir

LOS ANGELES - Pop star Britney Spears has landed a multi-million dollar book deal with American publishing company Simon & Schuster, American media reported.

According to United States tabloid Page Six and news network CNN, the deal for Spears' planned memoir is valued at about US$15 million (S$20 million).

The deal came together after a bidding war from multiple publishers fighting for what one source described as "one of the biggest (book deals) of all time, behind the Obamas", Page Six reported.

In March 2017, former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle signed book contracts with New York-based Penguin Random House, for a deal that media priced at US$60 million at the time.

The tell-all book by Spears, 40, is expected to cover her career and life - including the controversial conservatorship she was freed from last November.

Under the conservatorship, which began in 2008, Spears' father Jamie exerted control over her life and finances.

Last June, Spears said in court that the people involved in the conservatorship, with her father's approval, forced her to take medication, work against her will and use a birth control device.

Since breaking free of her father's control, Spears has not spoken to any media, though she did say on Instagram last October: "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview."

She has kept up a steady presence on the social media platform, sharing video clips and photographs from her daily life.

It has also been the battleground for the Toxic singer's ongoing feud with younger sister Jamie Lynn, who released a memoir in January titled Things I Should Have Said.

Jamie Lynn, 30, is an actress in her own right, having appeared in the Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias since 2020.

But Britney took issue with her sister speaking about her conservatorship in the memoir, saying, "She was never around me much 15 years ago (when the conservatorsihp was put in place)… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?"

She went on to call Jamie Lynn a "scum person" who, along with the rest of the Spears clan, "treated me like nothing and that's not even half of it".